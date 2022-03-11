Susquehanna Boosts Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $11.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BLDP. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.47.

Shares of BLDP opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 20.92. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10,023.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

