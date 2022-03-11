Susquehanna Boosts Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $11.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BLDP. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.47.
Shares of BLDP opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 20.92. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 1.55.
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
