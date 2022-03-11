SVB Leerink Comments on LHC Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of LHC Group in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.40.

Shares of LHCG opened at $137.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $223.63.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LHC Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $718,452,000 after buying an additional 214,388 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in LHC Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,281,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $514,825,000 after purchasing an additional 85,022 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,922,000 after acquiring an additional 219,148 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after acquiring an additional 304,456 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in LHC Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,960,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

