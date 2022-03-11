Swingby Hits Market Cap of $3.93 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Swingby has a market cap of $3.93 million and $379,395.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001879 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00045890 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 424,599,273 coins. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

