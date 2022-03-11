Synlogic (SYBX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

SYBX traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.11. 1,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,575. Synlogic has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $5.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. The company has a market cap of $147.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Synlogic by 663.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Synlogic by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Synlogic by 295.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 56,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synlogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.68.

Synlogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses on Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.