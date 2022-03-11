Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,477 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,033 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.19% of Synovus Financial worth $12,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 550,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,193 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 114,224.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 71.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,890,000 after buying an additional 340,356 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

NYSE:SNV opened at $47.47 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.50.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

