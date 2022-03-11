TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.21

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 139103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

TAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TAL Education Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.26.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter worth $116,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter worth $63,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 436.6% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 142,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 116,038 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 81.5% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

