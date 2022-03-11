Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Down to $17.47

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.47, but opened at $16.62. Talos Energy shares last traded at $16.71, with a volume of 3,945 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TALO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.64.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $69,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $62,225,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,728,670 shares of company stock worth $132,616,293 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,882,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,889,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,760,000 after purchasing an additional 767,176 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,851,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.