Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEDU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,673. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

