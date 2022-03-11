Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CAO Joseph Terracciano Sells 794 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $24,693.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joseph Terracciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Joseph Terracciano sold 684 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $19,986.48.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $30.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

