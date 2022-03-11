TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) Short Interest Up 318.7% in February

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a growth of 318.7% from the February 13th total of 17,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSPQ. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Towerview LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $587,000. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, industrial, or consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

