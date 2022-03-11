TD Securities Boosts Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Price Target to C$14.00

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MJDLF opened at $8.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. Major Drilling Group International has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $9.35.

About Major Drilling Group International (Get Rating)

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

