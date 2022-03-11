TD Securities Boosts Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Price Target to C$14.00

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
MJDLF opened at $8.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. Major Drilling Group International has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $9.35.
About Major Drilling Group International (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Major Drilling Group International (MJDLF)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.