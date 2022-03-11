Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Short Interest Up 656.3% in February

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 656.3% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TETC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,986,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,690,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter worth $10,626,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter worth $11,375,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TETC stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. Tech and Energy Transition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

