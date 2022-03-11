Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $160.83

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $160.83 and traded as low as $144.42. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $146.64, with a volume of 13,715,762 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,570,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $10,746,000.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

