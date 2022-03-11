Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.28.

NYSE TECK opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.16. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $42.32.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

