Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Shares of TRC opened at $18.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Tejon Ranch has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $475.53 million, a PE ratio of 85.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 442.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 19.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

