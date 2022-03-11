Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

THQ stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,189. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.54.

Get Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 30,519 shares during the last quarter.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.