Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Up to $8.00

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $8.55. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 289,088 shares traded.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a SEK 121 price target (down from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,236,000 after buying an additional 214,879 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth $505,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,101,000 after buying an additional 4,777,913 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after buying an additional 47,420 shares during the period.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

