Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Up to $8.00

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $8.55. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 289,088 shares traded.
ERIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a SEK 121 price target (down from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04.
About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.