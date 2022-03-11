Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TLPFY stock opened at $173.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.60. Teleperformance has a 1 year low of $161.36 and a 1 year high of $229.47.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Teleperformance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teleperformance from €420.00 ($456.52) to €440.00 ($478.26) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.00.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

