Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,663,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086,830 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $18,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,169,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 279,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 122,100 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

TME traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $3.68. 992,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,182,296. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.66.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

