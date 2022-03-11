Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THC. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 272.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 225,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after buying an additional 165,028 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 37.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 22,835 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

THC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.13.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,650 shares of company stock worth $6,388,102. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of THC opened at $89.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.80. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $91.89.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.