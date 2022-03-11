TerraUSD (UST) Price Up 0% This Week

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $14.50 billion and approximately $510.92 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008836 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007830 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000069 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 14,423,408,307 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.