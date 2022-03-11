Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Tesla by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $838.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $932.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $928.52. The company has a market capitalization of $841.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 169,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.27, for a total transaction of $167,803,771.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,128,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,576,236 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

