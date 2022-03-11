Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Kirsten M. Volpi Sells 900 Shares

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $140,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $159.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.69. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.01 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tetra Tech by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

