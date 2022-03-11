The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Sells $28,875,250.00 in Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 9th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,479 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $750,611.85.

On Friday, March 4th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00.

NYSE:BX opened at $116.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.05. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.90 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,473,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $831,839,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,015,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.