The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,131,866. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.36 and a 200 day moving average of $210.40. The company has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $167.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($15.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.