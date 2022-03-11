The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target to $23.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGIO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.42 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,376,000 after buying an additional 599,992 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,537,000 after buying an additional 324,292 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after buying an additional 256,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,760,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,268,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after buying an additional 167,687 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

