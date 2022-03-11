The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Hershey by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $205.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.39. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $151.21 and a 1-year high of $216.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $203,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total value of $82,055.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,014,461 shares of company stock worth $206,227,011 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

