The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Short Interest Update

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the February 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GF. UBS Group AG grew its stake in The New Germany Fund by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000.

Get The New Germany Fund alerts:

Shares of The New Germany Fund stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 27,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,324. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. The New Germany Fund has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $21.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $4.9188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 30.34%.

The New Germany Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.