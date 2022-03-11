The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,378 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.1% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 86,445 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,362,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.32.

DIS opened at $133.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $199.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

