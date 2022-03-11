The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.17) to GBX 2,160 ($28.30) in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,441.00.

WEGRY opened at $11.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Weir Group has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $14.73.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

