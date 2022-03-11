TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of TXMD stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.29. 234,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,206,899. The company has a market capitalization of $120.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.78. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 408.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 53,669 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter worth $114,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 94,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 20.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 31,879 shares in the last quarter. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

