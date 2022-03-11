TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.
Shares of TXMD stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.29. 234,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,206,899. The company has a market capitalization of $120.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.78. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
TherapeuticsMD Company Profile (Get Rating)
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.
