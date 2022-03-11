TheStreet Downgrades Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) to D

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EARN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.
Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.73 million, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $13.92.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 35.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (Get Rating)
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.
