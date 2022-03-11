TheStreet Downgrades Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) to D

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EARN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.73 million, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 35.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

