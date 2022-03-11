Thomasville National Bank Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.65. The stock had a trading volume of 32,380,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,319,410. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

