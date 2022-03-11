Thomasville National Bank Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after purchasing an additional 120,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Pfizer by 101.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 28,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 7.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 33,695,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,256,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.51. The firm has a market cap of $282.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

