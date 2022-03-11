Thomasville National Bank Increases Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Okta by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,634,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Okta by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Okta by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKTA stock traded down $11.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,056,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,656. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.10. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.51 and a twelve month high of $287.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Okta from $310.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $212,955.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $361,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

