Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CL King upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $86.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.58. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $83.61 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

