Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $853,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUSA. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 120.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,859,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,888,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,396,000 after purchasing an additional 28,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Shares of SUSA opened at $91.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $84.66 and a 1-year high of $106.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.46.

