Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,792 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,119 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Preferred Bank worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. State Street Corp grew its position in Preferred Bank by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after buying an additional 53,821 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Preferred Bank by 21.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 27,069 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the third quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in Preferred Bank by 12.6% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after buying an additional 15,102 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Preferred Bank by 7.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $74.60 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $81.97. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.92.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

