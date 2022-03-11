Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 443 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $31.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average is $39.09.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The business had revenue of $232.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

