Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Earnings Results

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Tilly’s updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.050 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.00-0.05 EPS.

NYSE:TLYS traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.15. 58,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,891. Tilly’s has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $17.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $283.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 62.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 33.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair lowered shares of Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

