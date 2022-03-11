Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.04.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tilray by 581.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after buying an additional 3,447,611 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 11,440.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,026,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 1,017,978 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the third quarter worth $10,018,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth $15,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. Tilray has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $31.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

