Tiptree Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

Tiptree has increased its dividend by 5.8% over the last three years.

Shares of TIPT opened at $12.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.54. Tiptree has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $438.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 4,966.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

