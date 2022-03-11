Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) shares rose 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.27 and last traded at $13.26. Approximately 8,988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 458,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

TWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $830.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. Titan International had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 2.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Titan International by 182.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 275,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 177,790 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Titan International by 2.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Titan International by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 102,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Titan International by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 112,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Titan International by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 341,999 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

