TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Stock Price Up 7.9%

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 67,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,729,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.
TMC has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TMC the metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMC)
TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.
