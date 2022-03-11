Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Announces $0.16 Dividend

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1575 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

TRMLF stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $43.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.34.

TRMLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$69.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$57.50 to C$62.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

