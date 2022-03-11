TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,312 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.12% of TowneBank worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in TowneBank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of TOWN opened at $31.01 on Friday. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.01.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

