Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 59.48% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Townsquare Media updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Townsquare Media stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,297. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $211.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.69. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 40,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 33,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 27,053 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

