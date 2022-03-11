TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on TCON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of TCON stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. 98,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,920. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $35,594.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 253,369 shares of company stock worth $646,241 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 536,629 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.