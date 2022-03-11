Transcontinental to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Transcontinental in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Transcontinental’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$775.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$710.50 million.

Transcontinental has a 52 week low of C$23.27 and a 52 week high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

