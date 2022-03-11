Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Lowered to C$24.50

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$24.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TCL.A. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.00.

TCL.A opened at C$18.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.72. Transcontinental has a twelve month low of C$18.06 and a twelve month high of C$26.45.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

